CI Financial Corp (CIX) Receives Cons...

CI Financial Corp (CIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Shares of CI Financial Corp have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13) 5 hr jay 49
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Wed Susan 170
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Wed KBarton 419
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Tue Fran 15
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Apr 3 bev 777
Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11) Mar 31 hbeader 125
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Mar 30 Catalina 311
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC