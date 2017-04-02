Christopher K. Kastner Sells 5,463 Sh...

Christopher K. Kastner Sells 5,463 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS) Stock

2 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Masco Corp VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $184,649.40.

