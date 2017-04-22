Brokerages Anticipate Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.65 Million
Brokerages predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post sales of $583.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herman Miller's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.6 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.7 million.
