Brokerages Anticipate Herman Miller, ...

Brokerages Anticipate Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.65 Million

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Brokerages predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post sales of $583.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herman Miller's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.6 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.7 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa... 8 hr SLEnterprises 1
anybody want to purchase furniture from China d... Fri anson1214 1
News Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12) Thu pigga 3
Lana Furniture Apr 20 Lana Furniture 2
lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16) Apr 18 Jlnsky 2
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Apr 16 Devousy 779
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) Apr 9 sornman 203
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Mar 30 Catalina 311
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC