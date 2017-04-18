Bassett Furniture Announces Opening of New Store in King of Prussia, PA.

BASSETT, Va., April 22, 2017 -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. , a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings, today announced the opening of its new Bassett Home Furnishings store located at the intersection of West DeKalb Pike and Forge Road across the street from the King of Prussia Mall. Bassett currently has 91 store locations across the United States, including four stores in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. Located at 611 DeKalb Pike, the new 18,100 square-foot store is on a hard corner across the street from the second largest mall in the country.

