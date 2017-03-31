Alerus Financial Na Buys SPDR S&P 5a a , Procter & Gamble Co, The Estee Lauder, ...
Grand Forks, ND, based Investment company Alerus Financial Na buys SPDR S&P 500, Procter & Gamble Co, The Estee Lauder, Masco, SPDR Series Trust Homebuilders, Mondelez International, Xcel Energy, iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, Schwab US Dividend Equity, sells Apple, Coca-Cola Co, Boeing Co, Comcast, McKesson during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alerus Financial Na. As of 2017-03-31, Alerus Financial Na owns 119 stocks with a total value of $625 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Apr 21
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Apr 20
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|Apr 20
|Lana Furniture
|2
|lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Jlnsky
|2
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC