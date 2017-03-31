Alerus Financial Na Buys SPDR S&P 5a a , Procter & Gamble Co, The Estee Lauder, ...

Grand Forks, ND, based Investment company Alerus Financial Na buys SPDR S&P 500, Procter & Gamble Co, The Estee Lauder, Masco, SPDR Series Trust Homebuilders, Mondelez International, Xcel Energy, iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, Schwab US Dividend Equity, sells Apple, Coca-Cola Co, Boeing Co, Comcast, McKesson during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alerus Financial Na. As of 2017-03-31, Alerus Financial Na owns 119 stocks with a total value of $625 million.

