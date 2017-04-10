5,350 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc....

5,350 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Acquired by New...

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Chicago, IL

