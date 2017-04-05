3 Residential Construction Stocks to Buy in 2017
Home-improvement store Lowe's Companies, roofing and insulation company Owens Corning, and plumbing and architectural-products company Masco Corp. are showing promise. The U.S. housing market remains on a good trend, and provided that new household formation and employment growth continues, it's reasonable to expect continued growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|Susan
|170
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|17 hr
|KBarton
|419
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|Fran
|15
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 3
|bev
|777
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 31
|hbeader
|125
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 28
|brownkd
|113
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC