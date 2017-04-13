$184.38 Million in Sales Expected for...

$184.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will report $184.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors' earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.1 million.

