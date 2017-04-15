15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday

15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc shares surged 57.7 percent to $3.85 after the company reported signing of letter of intent with Pint Pharma for license and commercialization of Ceplene in Latin America. North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. shares climbed 24.2 percent to $2.46 after gaining 13.79 percent on Wednesday.

