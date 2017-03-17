Zacks: Stanley Furniture Co. (STLY) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages
Shares of Stanley Furniture Co. have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Sat
|greentag
|310
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 17
|SRichert
|33
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Mar 14
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mar 14
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC