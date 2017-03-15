Zacks Investment Research Upgrades La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) to Hold
According to Zacks, "La-Z-Boy is the third largest furniture maker in the U.S., the largest reclining-chair manufacturer in the world and America's largest manufacturer of upholstered furniture. " LZB has been the subject of a number of other reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|18 hr
|Ejns04
|309
|Looking for Ghost or Transparent Counter Stool ...
|19 hr
|mikgafurniture
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Tue
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Cbtiger16
|32
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|Theresa
|418
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC