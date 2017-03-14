Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HNI Corp (HNI) to a oeHolda
Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor HNI Corp with our free daily email newsletter: was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. According to Zacks, "HNI Corp has two reportable core operating segments: office furniture and hearth products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|3 hr
|Ejns04
|309
|Looking for Ghost or Transparent Counter Stool ...
|3 hr
|mikgafurniture
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Tue
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Cbtiger16
|32
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|Theresa
|418
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC