Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2...

Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2,581,000 Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,116 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15) 11 hr Jeane 5
Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15) 13 hr SRichert 33
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Mar 15 Ejns04 309
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Mar 14 meko48198 775
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Mar 14 AmberLeigh 24
Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11) Mar 13 Michael 111
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Mar 10 Theresa 418
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC