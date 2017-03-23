Upholstered furniture industry in good shape, expert says
The U.S. furniture industry, particularly the upholstered furniture segment that's anchored in Northeast Mississippi, is only now getting started in its recovery from the Great Recession. "While the overall economic recovery is seven years gold, the furniture industry is only in its third year of recovery," said Epperson, the keynote speaker at the State of Economic Development meeting at the BancorpSouth Conference Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|JWH2831
|25
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|greentag
|310
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 17
|SRichert
|33
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Mar 14
|meko48198
|775
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC