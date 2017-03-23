Upholstered furniture industry in good shape, expert says

The U.S. furniture industry, particularly the upholstered furniture segment that's anchored in Northeast Mississippi, is only now getting started in its recovery from the Great Recession. "While the overall economic recovery is seven years gold, the furniture industry is only in its third year of recovery," said Epperson, the keynote speaker at the State of Economic Development meeting at the BancorpSouth Conference Center.

