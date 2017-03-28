Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 23,956 Herman Miller, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,000.
