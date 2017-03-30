Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Holds Stake in Herman Miller, Inc.
Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Tue
|brownkd
|113
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|Tue
|Amy
|36
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Mar 25
|Brenda
|129
|Sofas for taller people?
|Mar 24
|tmc1284
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mar 23
|JWH2831
|25
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|greentag
|310
