Switch opens 'most advanced data campus' in former Steelcase pyramid

Switch, the Nevada company that bought the former Steelcase pyramid last year, announced it has opened the "largest, most advanced data center campus in the Eastern U.S." at the building on 60th Street SE. Switch bought the pyramid-shaped building from Steelcase for $4 million last year and began converting the office furniture maker's "Corporate Development Center" into a $400 million data center designed to serve customers in the eastern half of the United States.

