Switch opens 'most advanced data campus' in former Steelcase pyramid
Switch, the Nevada company that bought the former Steelcase pyramid last year, announced it has opened the "largest, most advanced data center campus in the Eastern U.S." at the building on 60th Street SE. Switch bought the pyramid-shaped building from Steelcase for $4 million last year and began converting the office furniture maker's "Corporate Development Center" into a $400 million data center designed to serve customers in the eastern half of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 6
|Kay Elliott 5835
|417
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 5
|Steiny98
|124
|For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Rbain
|4
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Feb 28
|Darlene
|78
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Jinksdoug
|773
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 26
|vomblaurasen
|21
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC