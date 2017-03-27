Steelcase: Q4 Shows Potential, But The Price Isn't Quite Right
SCS posted a strong Q4, with a big earnings beat masked by a change in the company's French tax rate. But higher investment spend in FY18 and continuing questions about the space as a whole seem likely to keep a lid on the stock.
