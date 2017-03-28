Steelcase Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnin...

Steelcase Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Steelcase in a research note issued on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

