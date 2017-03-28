Steelcase Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Steelcase in a research note issued on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|9 hr
|brownkd
|113
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|11 hr
|Amy
|36
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Mar 25
|Brenda
|129
|Sofas for taller people?
|Mar 24
|tmc1284
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mar 23
|JWH2831
|25
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|greentag
|310
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC