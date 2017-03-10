Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Stake Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP
Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,214 shares during the period.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Theresa
|418
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 5
|Steiny98
|124
|For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Rbain
|4
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Feb 28
|Darlene
|78
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Jinksdoug
|773
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 26
|vomblaurasen
|21
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
