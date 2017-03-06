School Specialty Advances Inclusive PE with New, Comprehensive...

Sportime® featuring SPARK™ , the award-winning physical activity equipment and PE curriculum brand of School Specialty, Inc. , today announced the availability of its innovative offerings for physical educators looking to create an inclusive environment where all students, including those with disabilities, can successfully participate. The latest resources include the SPARK Inclusive PE Guidebook, Inclusive PE Specialty Workshop and Sportime Inclusive PE Starter Pack which support teachers in delivering the highest standards and most beneficial instruction to each and every student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.