School Specialty Advances Inclusive P...

School Specialty Advances Inclusive PE with New, Comprehensive...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Sportime® featuring SPARK™ , the award-winning physical activity equipment and PE curriculum brand of School Specialty, Inc. , today announced the availability of its innovative offerings for physical educators looking to create an inclusive environment where all students, including those with disabilities, can successfully participate. The latest resources include the SPARK Inclusive PE Guidebook, Inclusive PE Specialty Workshop and Sportime Inclusive PE Starter Pack which support teachers in delivering the highest standards and most beneficial instruction to each and every student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Mon Kay Elliott 5835 417
Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11) Mar 5 Steiny98 124
For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16) Mar 1 Rbain 4
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Feb 28 Darlene 78
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Feb 27 Jinksdoug 773
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Feb 26 vomblaurasen 21
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Feb 20 KMSpin 308
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,119 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC