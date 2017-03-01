Roth Capital Analysts Give LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) a $13.00 Price Target
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Rbain
|4
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Darlene
|78
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Jinksdoug
|773
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 26
|vomblaurasen
|21
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Feb 25
|Ginny
|413
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|Feb 20
|Teresa in SC
|1,103
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC