Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Steelcase Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 33,933 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Steiny98
|124
|For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Rbain
|4
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Feb 28
|Darlene
|78
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Jinksdoug
|773
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 26
|vomblaurasen
|21
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Feb 25
|Ginny
|413
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC