Petition to keep Dubuque based Flexst...

Petition to keep Dubuque based Flexsteel in town, save 250 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Flexsteel Industries based in Dubuque is looking to build a new facility, but it's workers aren't sure it'll be in town. "Well the employees are wondering what's going on out there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Mon Kay Elliott 5835 417
Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11) Mar 5 Steiny98 124
For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16) Mar 1 Rbain 4
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Feb 28 Darlene 78
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Feb 27 Jinksdoug 773
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Feb 26 vomblaurasen 21
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Feb 20 KMSpin 308
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC