New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Select Comfort Corp.
New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,988 shares of the company's stock after selling 600 shares during the period.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|18 hr
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|SRichert
|33
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 15
|Ejns04
|309
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Mar 14
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mar 14
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|Theresa
|418
