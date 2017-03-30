Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings...

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $975,000 in Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

