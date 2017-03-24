Masco Corp (MAS) Declares Quarterly D...

Masco Corp (MAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Masco Corp declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 8th.

