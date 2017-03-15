LSI Industries Inc. Announces the Addition of Howard E. Japlon as...
LSI Industries Inc. today announced the appointment of Howard E. Japlon to the position of Executive Vice President, Human Resources and General Counsel, effective March 13, 2017. Prior to joining LSI, Mr. Japlon served as Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary at ACE Hardware Corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|23 hr
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Tue
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Michael
|111
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Cbtiger16
|32
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|Theresa
|418
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 5
|Steiny98
|124
|For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Rbain
|4
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC