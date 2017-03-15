LSI Industries Inc. Announces the Add...

LSI Industries Inc. Announces the Addition of Howard E. Japlon as...

LSI Industries Inc. today announced the appointment of Howard E. Japlon to the position of Executive Vice President, Human Resources and General Counsel, effective March 13, 2017. Prior to joining LSI, Mr. Japlon served as Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary at ACE Hardware Corporation.

Chicago, IL

