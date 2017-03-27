La-Z-Boy Still Looks Risky

It took longer than I would have liked, but La-Z-Boy indeed has given back its post-earnings gains from December, as I argued it would : The decline hardly presents a buying opportunity. The fiscal Q3 report in February showed continued sales weakness from La-Z-Boy - and little urgency on the part of management to respond to that weakness.

