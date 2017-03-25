La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "La-Z-Boy is the third largest furniture maker in the U.S., the largest reclining-chair manufacturer in the world and America's largest manufacturer of upholstered furniture. " A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|17 hr
|Brenda
|129
|Sofas for taller people?
|Fri
|tmc1284
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Thu
|JWH2831
|25
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|greentag
|310
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 17
|SRichert
|33
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC