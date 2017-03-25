La-Z-Boy hosts party to honor 90th anniversary
La-Z-Boy, the nation's No. 2 furniture maker, reported a 2016 fiscal year profit of $79.3 million, which is a far cry from 2008 and 2009, when it lost a total of $135 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sofas for taller people?
|10 hr
|tmc1284
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Thu
|JWH2831
|25
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|greentag
|310
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 17
|SRichert
|33
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Mar 14
|meko48198
|775
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC