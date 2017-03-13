Kristen Bell Rages on About Dax Shepard's Troublesome La-Z-Boy, Says...
It's all-out war in the Bell-Shepard household! Ever since Dax Shepard moved his giant La-Z-Boy chair into the middle of the couple's living room, his wife, Kristen Bell, has not been able to let it go. The pair had it out on Instagram in late February, and Bell also brought it up during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show .
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|2 hr
|greentag
|310
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|SRichert
|33
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Mar 14
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mar 14
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|Theresa
|418
