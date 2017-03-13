Kristen Bell Rages on About Dax Shepard's Troublesome La-Z-Boy, Says...

It's all-out war in the Bell-Shepard household! Ever since Dax Shepard moved his giant La-Z-Boy chair into the middle of the couple's living room, his wife, Kristen Bell, has not been able to let it go. The pair had it out on Instagram in late February, and Bell also brought it up during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.