Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Epic Fight Is All Ellen DeGeneres' Fault
Even repeatedly adorable , constant #RelationshipGoals -giving couples like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard fight sometimes. Case in point? The pair has been waging a highly-public and highly-hilarious war on Instagram over Shepard's insistence on moving a giant La-Z-Boy recliner into their living room.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Sat
|greentag
|310
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 17
|SRichert
|33
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Mar 14
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mar 14
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
