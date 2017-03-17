Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Masco Corp
's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|SRichert
|33
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 15
|Ejns04
|309
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Mar 14
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mar 14
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|Theresa
|418
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC