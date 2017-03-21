It Should Be a Crime For Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Look This Good Together

Despite their ongoing feud over the placement of Dax Shepard's beloved La-Z-Boy chair in their living room, Kristen Bell and Dax could not have been any cuter at the LA premiere of their new film, CHiPs , on Monday. The duo showed off their silly sides while posing for pictures together and mingled with the rest of the movie's cast, including Michael Pena.

