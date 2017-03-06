Hooker Furniture to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Call April 6
Hooker Furniture Corporation will present its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter financial results via teleconference and live internet web cast on Thursday afternoon, April 6 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 877.665.2466 and the number for international callers is 678.894.3031.
