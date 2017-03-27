Herman Miller sues company again after winning $8.4M lawsuit
Months after winning an $8.4 million judgment against competitor Office Star for selling knock-offs of its iconic Eames chairs, Herman Miller is suing the California company again. This time for copying its popular Caper and Mirra chairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Tue
|brownkd
|113
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|Tue
|Amy
|36
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Mar 25
|Brenda
|129
|Sofas for taller people?
|Mar 24
|tmc1284
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mar 23
|JWH2831
|25
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|greentag
|310
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC