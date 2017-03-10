Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Declares Q...

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 3rd.

