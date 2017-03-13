Ethan Allen on watch after Raymond James upgrades
Raymond James sees better results for Ethan Allen in FY17 as sales comparisions become easier and company initiatives start to pay off. Ethan Allen earns a Strong Buy rating and $36 price target from RJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Ejns04
|309
|Looking for Ghost or Transparent Counter Stool ...
|11 hr
|mikgafurniture
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Tue
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Cbtiger16
|32
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|Theresa
|418
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC