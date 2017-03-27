Ethan Allen | Disney Collection Launches on DisneyStore.com
DANBURY, Conn., March 31, 2017 -- Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. announced today that Ethan Allen has launched a curated selection of its Ethan Allen "Today we know that our marketing efforts have to be both digital and traditional," says Ethan Allen's Chairman, President and CEO, Farooq Kathwari. "We want to make sure consumers can experience our brand in a meaningful way, whether visiting any of our 200 Design Centers in North America and interacting with our design professionals or on our digital platform."
