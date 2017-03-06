Enchanted Evening: Girls & Dads Learn About Giving At Danbury Princess Ball
"It's a way for me to interact with my father and get away from everything ordinary in my life," Colette said. "Mostly, at home, I just interact with him for homework questions."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|19 hr
|Kay Elliott 5835
|417
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Steiny98
|124
|For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Rbain
|4
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Feb 28
|Darlene
|78
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Jinksdoug
|773
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 26
|vomblaurasen
|21
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC