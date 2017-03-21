Embraced by Baby Boomers, recliners get a makeover
Including recliners in home decorating projects used to be an interior designer's nightmare, says Bonnie Lewis, founder of 55+ TLC Interior Design in Scottsdale, Arizona. "Before, this furniture was strictly about the function - meaning it could recline, but there wasn't much to the esthetics of it," says Lewis, whose firm specializes in design for older adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|greentag
|310
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 17
|SRichert
|33
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Mar 14
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Mar 14
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC