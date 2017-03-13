Dax Shepard Spills The Beans On How His Kid Learned To Drop The F-Bomb
During his appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that will air Tuesday, Shepard talked about the battle he's currently having with his wife, Kristen Bell , over a La-Z-Boy recliner . He also shared how he unintentionally taught his daughter Lincoln, who is almost 4, how to drop the F-bomb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Ejns04
|309
|Looking for Ghost or Transparent Counter Stool ...
|11 hr
|mikgafurniture
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|meko48198
|775
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Tue
|AmberLeigh
|24
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Mar 13
|Michael
|111
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Cbtiger16
|32
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|Theresa
|418
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC