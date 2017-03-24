Daily Dividend Report: UDR, HPE, MAA, MAS, LW
UDR declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2017 in the amount of $0.31 per share, payable in cash, on May 1, 2017 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 10, 2017. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.065 per share on the company's common stock.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sofas for taller people?
|6 hr
|tmc1284
|1
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Thu
|JWH2831
|25
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|Paula
|9
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|greentag
|310
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Jeane
|5
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Mar 17
|SRichert
|33
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Mar 14
|meko48198
|775
