Daily Dividend Report: UDR, HPE, MAA, MAS, LW

UDR declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2017 in the amount of $0.31 per share, payable in cash, on May 1, 2017 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 10, 2017. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.065 per share on the company's common stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketNewsVideo.