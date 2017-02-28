.com | Thousands of furniture workers closer to being paid

.com | Thousands of furniture workers...

Thousands of furniture workers closer to being paid

News24

Pensioner Ambrose Bezuidenhout has been leading the fight to get the Furniture Industry Provident Fund of the Western Cape to pay out a surplus to its members. Cape Town Thousands of former workers in the Western Cape furniture industry are a little closer to receiving their long-awaited payout from the industry's provident fund, through the Western Cape Surplus Apportionment Scheme.

