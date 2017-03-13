CI Financial Corp (CIX) Director Barr...

CI Financial Corp (CIX) Director Barry Huntly Gordon Sells 50,000 Shares

CI Financial Corp Director Barry Huntly Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.93, for a total transaction of C$1,346,500.00.

Chicago, IL

