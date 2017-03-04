Beaufort Securities Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Legendary Investments plc
's stock had its "speculative buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Beaufort Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday. Legendary Investments plc traded up 13.889% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.205.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Thu
|Cathy B
|123
|For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Rbain
|4
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Feb 28
|Darlene
|78
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Jinksdoug
|773
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 26
|vomblaurasen
|21
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Feb 25
|Ginny
|413
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
