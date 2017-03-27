Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BS...

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

