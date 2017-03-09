Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BS...

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 26th.

